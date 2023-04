Woman hospitalized after being stabbed by cousin in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed several times in southeast Fresno.

The stabbing happened around 2 am on Balch Avenue near Clovis Avenue.

The victim says she had gotten into an argument with her cousin when he grabbed a knife and stabbed her several times in her hand.

Officers say she drove herself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.