Southeast Fresno business destroyed by fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A business in southeast Fresno was destroyed by a fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to multiple calls reporting a fire on Cherry and Belgravia Avenues.

Crews arrived to see heavy smoke coming out of the structure.

The flames knocked down nearby power lines, and firefighters had to wait until PG &E de-energized the lines to continue the firefight.

Firefighters believe the started from an electrical panel.

There were no injuries reported, and no damage to nearby structures.

The fire was threatening some nearby dogs and crews were able to rescue the animals.