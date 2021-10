FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after police said he was hit by a car in southeast Fresno on Friday night.The Fresno Police Department said it happened just before 8 pm near Cedar and Butler.Authorities said when they arrived, they found the man in the middle of the street with multiple injuries. They are not sure why he was on the road but believe he was trying to get across.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police said on Saturday that the victim has died.They said the driver of a dark sedan left the area going south on Cedar.