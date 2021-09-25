Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Friday evening.Fresno police officers says it happened near Grove Ave. and Rowell Ave. just before 6 pm.Police say when they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.There is no suspect description at this time. Police are looking into the possibility of this being gang-related.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.