Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Friday evening.

Fresno police officers says it happened near Grove Ave. and Rowell Ave. just before 6 pm.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

There is no suspect description at this time. Police are looking into the possibility of this being gang-related.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News