At least 5 displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least five people have been displaced after a house fire in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning.

The flames were reported just before 3 am on Waldby and Hamilton -- that's near Peach and Butler.

Fire officials say flames were coming from the attic and spread through the home.

We're also told a portion of the roof collapsed in the back of the home and that solar panels on the roof made it tough to fight the flames.

Everyone was able to get out safely, and no one was hurt.

There is smoke damage throughout the home.

At least five people were displaced and the Red Cross has been called in to help them.

A fire investigator is now working to determine what sparked this blaze.