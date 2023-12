New Starbucks opens in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place to grab your morning cup in southeast Fresno.

Starbucks has opened a location on Kings Canyon near Sunnyside.

Several customers stopped by to check out the new walk-up and drive-thru spot.

It comes just a week after the company announced a new limited edition drink -- the Merry Mint White Mocha.