2 hospitalized following crashes in southwest Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital following two crashes in southwest Fresno.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to northbound Highway 99 near Highway 180 just before 3 Saturday morning.

Investigators say a Honda rear-ended a truck and then became stuck in the middle lane.

A tow-truck driver pulled over and was helping to get the Honda out of the road when a motorcyclist approached, lost control and crashed into the Honda and tow truck.

The 28-year-old Honda driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

He is suspected of driving under the influence.

The motorcycle driver was also injured and hospitalized.