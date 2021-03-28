car crash

Driver rescued minutes before car goes up in flames in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP officers rescued a driver from a fiery crash in southwest Fresno.

A BMW headed southbound on Highway 99 rolled over at the Central Avenue off-ramp just after 4 on Sunday morning.

Once the car stopped rolling, it caught fire with the driver still inside.

Several cars pulled over to try and help the driver but they couldn't get him out.

Once officers arrived they managed to pull him safely from the car just minutes before it completely went up in flames.

The driver suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Drugs or alcohol don't appear to have been factors in the crash but officers are investigating after finding the BMW was registered as a stolen vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno southwestcar crashchpbmwdisastercalifornia highway patrolfresno
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash in east central Fresno
1 killed, 2 severely injured in Fresno County crash
Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno
1 killed in crash near Porterville, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno
Staples, Office Depot to laminate vaccine cards for free
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
Memorial scholarship honors Sanger senior killed in crash
Man shot during argument in central Fresno,
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week
Group denounces hate, violence against Asian Americans
Show More
In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Mysterious disease killing young bears in Sierra
More TOP STORIES News