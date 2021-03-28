Driver rescued minutes before car goes up in flames in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP officers rescued a driver from a fiery crash in southwest Fresno.A BMW headed southbound on Highway 99 rolled over at the Central Avenue off-ramp just after 4 on Sunday morning.Once the car stopped rolling, it caught fire with the driver still inside.Several cars pulled over to try and help the driver but they couldn't get him out.Once officers arrived they managed to pull him safely from the car just minutes before it completely went up in flames.The driver suffered minor to moderate injuries.Drugs or alcohol don't appear to have been factors in the crash but officers are investigating after finding the BMW was registered as a stolen vehicle.