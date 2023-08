A man has died following a shooting in southwest Fresno early Monday morning.

Man dies after being found with gunshot wound inside southwest Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a shooting in southwest Fresno early Monday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened at a home on Hawes near Thorne Avenue just after midnight.

The man was found inside the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

There's no description of the gunman at this time.