Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and hospitalized a woman in southwest Fresno.

Man shot and killed while leaving party with wife in southwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed while leaving a party in southwest Fresno has been identified as 25-year-old Simon Martinez.

The shooting happened on Thorne Avenue and Geary Street just after midnight on Sunday.

Authorities say Martinez and his wife were leaving a party when someone approached them with a gun.

While Martinez was trying to fight them off, police say a car pulled up and someone shot him and his wife.

The couple was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where Martinez died. His wife was treated and later released from the hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.