WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Vacant home destroyed by fire in southwest Fresno

KFSN logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 3:23PM
Vacant home destroyed by fire in southwest Fresno
EMBED <>More Videos

An investigator is working to determine what sparked a house fire in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigator is working to determine what sparked a house fire in southwest Fresno.

It was first reported just before midnight Monday at a home on Tuolumne and Pickford, just behind Saint Alphonsus Church.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find the home engulfed in flames.

The battalion chief said it was abandoned, but has been known to be used by the unhoused.

No one was inside when firefighters arrived.

The home was a complete loss, and fire crews spent several hours at the scene overnight to ensure the fire was out.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW