Vacant home destroyed by fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigator is working to determine what sparked a house fire in southwest Fresno.

It was first reported just before midnight Monday at a home on Tuolumne and Pickford, just behind Saint Alphonsus Church.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find the home engulfed in flames.

The battalion chief said it was abandoned, but has been known to be used by the unhoused.

No one was inside when firefighters arrived.

The home was a complete loss, and fire crews spent several hours at the scene overnight to ensure the fire was out.