Speed limits dropping across Fresno due to heavy traffic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Better double check those road signs on your commute speed limits are dropping around Fresno as City Council approved changes proposed by Public Works.

Deadly accidents, drivers speeding and running red lights have brought attention to the intersection of Friant and Shepherd, but it's the heavy traffic that is driving the speed limit down.

From Fresno to Audubon, the speed limit has been reduced from 45 to 40. You can spot the updated sign posted next to Habit Burger Grill.

From Audubon to Shepherd, the speed limit is now 45, down from 50, just past Audubon, you'll see the new speed limit posted on both sides of the street.

According to Fresno Public Works because of the congestion in the area, 85% of drivers are already driving those lower speeds on Friant based on data they've collected.

"Every roadway is on about a five-year cycle, so every year we bring this ordinance to council, and those roadways that are in that five-year cycle are reanalyzed and updated," Jill Gormley, Fresno Public Works.

Speed limits are being reduced by 5 miles per hour for sections of 16 roads across the city. Public works said not to expect fanfare over the changes, you'll just need to look out for new signs.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld said people need to respect the speed limit change -=and enforcement should be increased.

"We need to continue to beef up traffic enforcement. We see it throughout the entire city: people still run red lights, people who are going to disregard the laws are going to disregard the laws unless they're caught," said Bredefeld.

Bredefeld says while the changes aren't necessarily due to the crashes he hopes this helps people stay safer on the roads as long as they follow the road signs.

