Bulldog Breakdown: Analyzing Fresno State's season opener against Hawaii

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State kicked off its 2020 season with a 34-19 loss to Hawaii. It was Fresno State's first game in 329 days, the longest stretch for FS without football since World War II.

It was also the first game for new head coach Kalen DeBoer, the Dogs' offensive coordinator from 2017-18.

As one of the select few inside Bulldog Stadium, 940 ESPN radio's Cam Worrell broke down some of the key plays in the Bulldogs' season opener against Hawaii.

In the video above, those two big connections to Keric Wheatfall and Chris Coleman would've gone a long way in winning last night's game, Cam says.

