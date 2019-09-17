Sports

Cancer survivor becomes 1st person to swim English Channel 4 times without stopping

An American cancer survivor successfully became the first person to swim the English Channel four times in a row.

Sarah Thomas, 37, finished the remarkable swim Tuesday morning after more than 54 hours at sea.

A small crowd greeted her on the shore when she arrived in Dover. She was given M&Ms and champagne to celebrate.



Thomas is an open water ultra-marathon swimmer who completed her breast cancer treatment just a year ago. She dedicated her record-breaking swim to "all the survivors out there."

Swimming the English Channel four times was supposed to be about 80 miles, but due to strong tides, Thomas actually swam approximately 130 miles.

According to Outdoor Swimmer Magazine, only four other people have ever completed a three-way swim of the English Channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrecordswimmingsurvivor storycancer
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Lyft driver recalls moment he decided to fight back during robbery
Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County
California power cuts made over wildfire risk
Hanford woman took DNA test for health history, finds biological family
Homicide of Fresno County man may have been over woman
California to spend $20M on vaping awareness
South Valley non-profit pairing vets with service dogs-for free
Show More
FIT4MOM providing a workout with local moms in mind
Oregon man beat cancer twice, then won lottery
Police: Firebaugh officer hit, seriously injured by alleged DUI driver
CCSPCA to cut ties with City of Fresno; contract ends June 2020
State, local leaders tour Merced Unified's CTE programs
More TOP STORIES News