SPORTS

Conor McGregor turns himself in following backstage melee

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports from Brooklyn on the melee involving UFC star Conor McGregor. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

NEW YORK --
Sources tell our sister station WABC that Conor McGregor turned himself into police Thursday night after a backstage melee in Brooklyn. Video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

McGregor has been charged with assault and will be arraigned Friday morning.

McGregor crashed a press conference earlier Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He can be seen tossing trash cans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced appearance in New York.

McGregor hasn't fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by UFC President Dana White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday's UFC 223 card.

McGregor profanely responded on Twitter and wrote, "You'll strip me of nothing."

After the scuffle, White said that a warrant was issued for McGregor's arrest and that his plane would not be allowed to take off. He described the incident as "a real bad career move" and speculated that McGregor would be facing a lawsuit.

McGregor is tight with UFC 223 fighter Artem Lobov, who was involved this week in a scuffle in a hotel with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov fights Max Holloway for the lightweight championship left vacant by McGregor.

Lobov was yanked from the card and the fight status of Michael Chiesa was unclear after he was sent to the hospital with injuries sustained in the attack.

UFC released a statement Thursday night saying in part,

"UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Center security and law enforcement authorities. All parties are working together to ensure the highest standard of proper safety precautions are implemented to protect the fans and athletes.

The organization deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend's card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow's ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Center."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUFCMMAfightNew York CityBrooklynDowntown Brooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James praises Brandon Ingram after Lakers' first preseason win
Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer not on AC Milan radar - Leonardo
Hyun-Jin Ryu gives Dodgers' rotation another dominant force
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News