Former Bulldog Paul George to have his jersey retired

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Paul George is coming back to the Valley next month - and there's a special treat in store when he does.The six-time NBA All-Star and former Bulldogs forward will have his #24 jersey retired during the Fresno State men's basketball team's home opener against Winthrop.The team will be running a special four-for-$24 offer for entry into the game.Tipoff is set for 2:00pm on November 10th inside the SaveMart Center.