Former Bulldog Paul George to have his jersey retired

FILE - NBA basketball player Paul George poses for pictures as he attends an NCAA college football game between UCLA and Fresno State in September 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Paul George is coming back to the Valley next month - and there's a special treat in store when he does.



The six-time NBA All-Star and former Bulldogs forward will have his #24 jersey retired during the Fresno State men's basketball team's home opener against Winthrop.

The team will be running a special four-for-$24 offer for entry into the game.

Tipoff is set for 2:00pm on November 10th inside the SaveMart Center.
