Fresno State Marching Band faces-off against ASU in Fremont Street Pep Rally

Fresno St. Marching Band faces-off against ASU in Fremont Street Pep Rally

LAS VEGAS (KFSN) --
Before kickoff of the Las Vegas Bowl, there was one final party.

The Fresno State Marching Band faced off against the Arizona State Marching Band on the famous Fremont Street for a pep rally before the big game.



"We had a great luncheon and it looks like thousands of red wavers will be here tomorrow," said Fresno State President Doctor Joseph Castro.

The Fremont Street pep rally featured some of the best school spirit you will see on the West Coast and the Red Wave isn't shy about showing their support.

"We came at about four this morning. I don't care, I like to be in the thick of everything. I let them know we in the house," said Bulldogs fan Tony Salazar.

And there's only one way to finish out the night a mascot dance-off between Sparky and Timeout.



"Hey won! Our timeout is amazing. Our mascot is the best," said Bulldogs Cheerleader Jannalyn Milam.
