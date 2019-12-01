fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State ends season with loss to San Jose State, 16-17

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State (4-8) lost the Valley Trophy to San Jose State (5-7) in their final game of the season.

Head coach Jeff Tedford tried to send off his 17 seniors on a high note. The Bulldogs took control of the game early on, leading 14-0 in the first quarter.

In Fresno State's first drive of the game, Jorge Reyna hooked up with tight end Jared Rice for a 38-yard touchdown reception. Rice is the school's all-time receiving yards leader for his position.

The Dogs kept their foot on the pedal. The next drive Ronnie Rivers found a hole and shot up the field 55 yards. He would later score on the drive to make it 14-0. Rivers finished with 177 rushing yards.



Fresno State looked to be in control of the game, leading 16-3 at the break, but San Jose State scored 14 unanswered points in the second half.

With 2:15 left to play, the Spartans took the lead 17-16. The Bulldogs would turn it over on downs for their drive of the game.



San Jose State takes the Valley Trophy in another heartbreaking loss for Fresno State who closes out the season with a four-game losing streak.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresno statesportsfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Packer, San Jose St. beat Fresno St. 17-16, snap 3-game skid
Gomez scores clinching FTs in CSU Northridge's 1st win
Fresno State cymbal player's stand tune performance goes viral: VIDEO
Nevada beats Fresno State on Senior Night, 35-28
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP, Caltrans warn drivers of black ice while driving up mountains
Man with gunshot wound tries to get on FAX bus for help, police say
CHP pacing traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, Wind Warning in effect
Drunk driver crashes into tree in Visalia, police say
Festival of Trees fundraiser helps victims of human trafficking
Fresno business owners discuss importance of shopping local
Storm knocks down massive tree in Santa Clara: VIDEO
Show More
3 children missing after vehicle swept away in flood
Warehouse fire lights up downtown Fresno
Heading to the mountains? Here are some tips to keep you safe on the road
Santa Claus Lane in Clovis is now open
NFL player suspended for allegedly betting on games
More TOP STORIES News