Fresno State ends season with loss to San Jose State, 16-17

Head coach Jeff Tedford tried to send off his 17 seniors on a high note. The Bulldogs took control of the game early on, leading 14-0 in the first quarter.
In Fresno State's first drive of the game, Jorge Reyna hooked up with tight end Jared Rice for a 38-yard touchdown reception. Rice is the school's all-time receiving yards leader for his position.
The Dogs kept their foot on the pedal. The next drive Ronnie Rivers found a hole and shot up the field 55 yards. He would later score on the drive to make it 14-0. Rivers finished with 177 rushing yards.
Fresno State looked to be in control of the game, leading 16-3 at the break, but San Jose State scored 14 unanswered points in the second half.
With 2:15 left to play, the Spartans took the lead 17-16. The Bulldogs would turn it over on downs for their drive of the game.
San Jose State takes the Valley Trophy in another heartbreaking loss for Fresno State who closes out the season with a four-game losing streak.