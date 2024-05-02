Fresno State men's golf team heading to Stanford Regional

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's golf team is heading to the NCAA regionals for the first time in 14 years.

The team ranked as the No. 9 seed in the upcoming Stanford Regional. Florida State is the No. 1 seed in the group that includes Ole Miss, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV and Sacramento State.

"We can compete with all those teams we've played with them before, we've stayed with them," said junior golfer Joseph Lloyd. "I think we definitely have a very good chance to get that top five."

2010 was the last time Fresno State played in a NCAA regional.

To make the national championships, the 'Dogs would need to finished in the top five out of the 14 teams.

This season, the team had five Top-5 and opened the Fall ranked no. 13 in the country (per Golfweek) thanks to a pair of runner up finishes against top competition.

"It's the reason I came here," said Lloyd, a transfer from Utah. "I knew we had the potential to make regionals and hopefully go to nationals."

The Stanford Regional is set for May 13-15 at the Stanford Golf Course. The top 5 finishing teams qualify for the national championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad.

