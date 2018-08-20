Friday Night Football - Week 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3988495" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All the gridiron highlights and scores from week 1 of Friday Night Football.

All the gridiron highlights and scores from week 1 of Friday Night Football.

Thursday, August 16th

Friday, August 17th

Saturday, August 18th

Dinuba 31 - Porterville 33NON-LEAGUEHighland at Arvin 7:30pmPaso Robles 17 - Buchanan 56California City 14 - Lindsay 34St. Joseph 42 - Central Valley Christian 6Delano 26 - Chavez 20Chowchilla 20 - Fresno 18Orosi 52 - Coalinga 45Fowler 35 - Corcoran 42Central 35 - Edison 7Exeter 49 - Farmersville 0Sunnyside 15 - Frontier 42Golden West 21 - Monache 32Hanford West 6 - Hanford 63Selma 2 - Kerman 21San Joaquin Memorial 42 - Kingsburg 28Clovis East 6 - Lemoore 7Firebaugh 3 - Liberty 34Avenal 6 - McFarland 30McLane 36 - Mendota 29Granite Hills 6 - Orange Cove 35Reedley 0 - Sanger 45Yosemite 28 - Riverdale 0Roosevelt 21 - Immanuel 6Caruthers 56 - Sierra 0Mt. Whitney 33 - Tulare Union 36Tulare Western 48 - El Diamante 28Madera 49 - Washington Union 20Mission Oak 21 - West 14Parlier 12 - Woodlake 52INTERSECTIONALCentral Catholic 21 - Clovis West 0Los Banos 26 - Dos Palos 20Mariposa County 15 - Minarets 136/8/9 MAN NON-LEAGUEFresno Christian 47 - Tranquillity 0INTERSECTIONALModesto 14 - Clovis 42------On Action News Live at Six we went to Hanford to preview the long-standing cross-town rivalry.------The Sanger High Apache's gear up to take on the Reedley Pirates.