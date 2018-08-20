Friday Night Football - Week 1

Week 1 Scores
Thursday, August 16th
Dinuba 31 - Porterville 33
Friday, August 17th
NON-LEAGUE
Highland at Arvin 7:30pm
Paso Robles 17 - Buchanan 56
California City 14 - Lindsay 34
St. Joseph 42 - Central Valley Christian 6
Delano 26 - Chavez 20
Chowchilla 20 - Fresno 18
Orosi 52 - Coalinga 45
Fowler 35 - Corcoran 42
Central 35 - Edison 7
Exeter 49 - Farmersville 0
Sunnyside 15 - Frontier 42
Golden West 21 - Monache 32
Hanford West 6 - Hanford 63
Selma 2 - Kerman 21
San Joaquin Memorial 42 - Kingsburg 28
Clovis East 6 - Lemoore 7
Firebaugh 3 - Liberty 34
Avenal 6 - McFarland 30
McLane 36 - Mendota 29
Granite Hills 6 - Orange Cove 35
Reedley 0 - Sanger 45
Yosemite 28 - Riverdale 0
Roosevelt 21 - Immanuel 6
Caruthers 56 - Sierra 0
Mt. Whitney 33 - Tulare Union 36
Tulare Western 48 - El Diamante 28
Madera 49 - Washington Union 20
Mission Oak 21 - West 14
Parlier 12 - Woodlake 52
INTERSECTIONAL
Central Catholic 21 - Clovis West 0
Los Banos 26 - Dos Palos 20
Mariposa County 15 - Minarets 13
6/8/9 MAN NON-LEAGUE
Fresno Christian 47 - Tranquillity 0
Saturday, August 18th
INTERSECTIONAL
Modesto 14 - Clovis 42
Friday Night Football Preview
On Action News Live at Six we went to Hanford to preview the long-standing cross-town rivalry.
Friday Morning Football
The Sanger High Apache's gear up to take on the Reedley Pirates.