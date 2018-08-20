FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Friday Night Football - Week 1

By , Stephen Hicks and Gilbert Magallon
All the gridiron highlights and scores from week 1 of Friday Night Football.

Week 1 Scores
Thursday, August 16th

Dinuba 31 - Porterville 33

Friday, August 17th

NON-LEAGUE
Highland at Arvin 7:30pm

Paso Robles 17 - Buchanan 56

California City 14 - Lindsay 34

St. Joseph 42 - Central Valley Christian 6

Delano 26 - Chavez 20

Chowchilla 20 - Fresno 18

Orosi 52 - Coalinga 45

Fowler 35 - Corcoran 42

Central 35 - Edison 7

Exeter 49 - Farmersville 0

Sunnyside 15 - Frontier 42

Golden West 21 - Monache 32

Hanford West 6 - Hanford 63

Selma 2 - Kerman 21

San Joaquin Memorial 42 - Kingsburg 28

Clovis East 6 - Lemoore 7

Firebaugh 3 - Liberty 34

Avenal 6 - McFarland 30

McLane 36 - Mendota 29

Granite Hills 6 - Orange Cove 35

Reedley 0 - Sanger 45

Yosemite 28 - Riverdale 0

Roosevelt 21 - Immanuel 6

Caruthers 56 - Sierra 0

Mt. Whitney 33 - Tulare Union 36

Tulare Western 48 - El Diamante 28

Madera 49 - Washington Union 20

Mission Oak 21 - West 14

Parlier 12 - Woodlake 52

INTERSECTIONAL

Central Catholic 21 - Clovis West 0

Los Banos 26 - Dos Palos 20

Mariposa County 15 - Minarets 13

6/8/9 MAN NON-LEAGUE

Fresno Christian 47 - Tranquillity 0

Saturday, August 18th

INTERSECTIONAL

Modesto 14 - Clovis 42

------

Friday Night Football Preview
On Action News Live at Six we went to Hanford to preview the long-standing cross-town rivalry.
Friday Night Football Game Preview: Hanford vs. Hanford West


------

Friday Morning Football
The Sanger High Apache's gear up to take on the Reedley Pirates.
The Sanger Apaches are gearing up to take on the Reedley Pirates!

