Friday Night Football - Week 2

By , Stephen Hicks and Gilbert Magallon
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley

All the gridiron highlights and scores from week 2 of Friday Night Football.

Week 2 Matchups/Scores

Thursday, August 23rd

NON-LEAGUE
Clovis West 35 - Edison 41
South (Bakersfield) 60 - Delano 0
Corcoran 55 - Hanford West 45
El Diamante 0 - Tulare Union 52

Friday, August 24th

NON-LEAGUE
Strathmore 48 - Boron 6
Buchanan 31 - Bullard 0
Central Valley Christian 28 - Bakersfield Christian 20
Sunnyside 7 - Clovis North 50
Caruthers 43 - Coalinga 7
Redwood 0 - Dinuba 35
Dos Palos 13 - Roosevelt 16 (5OT)
Woodlake 28 - Exeter 15
Farmersville 6 - Immanuel 66
Fowler 7 - Firebaugh 21
Porterville 47 - Granite Hills 14
Sanger 48 - Hanford 28
Selma 0 - Independence 47
Kerman 35 - Madera South 7
Washington Union 14 - Kingsburg 48
Chowchilla 18 - Lemoore 43
Mendota 7 - Liberty Madera Ranchos 55
Madera 31 - Mission Oak 21
Tulare Western 35 - Mt. Whitney 28
Avenal 2 - Orange Cove 48
Sierra Pacific 12 - Reedley 21
Sierra 0 - Riverdale 42
Fresno 6 - San Joaquin Memorial 41
Clovis 42 - Stockdale 14
Monache 25 - Chavez 8
Parlier 34 - Yosemite 52
Los Banos 9 - Hilmar 41
Linden 18 - Gustine 21
Gregori 22 - Merced 41

INTERSECTIONAL
Golden Valley 36 - Hoover 0
El Capitan 6 - Golden West 46
Grant 12 - Central 54
Wood 20 - Clovis East 21

6/8/9 MAN INTERSECTIONAL
Anzar 20 - Laton 84
Lone Pine 6 - Kings Christian 13
Stone Ridge Christian 12 - Ripon Christian 63

Saturday, August 24th
Fresno Christian at Villanova Prep

Friday Morning Football
The Mendota Aztecs get ready to take on the Liberty Hawks!
We are at Mendota as they get ready to take on Liberty.


Thursday Night Football
All the gridiron highlights and scores for Thursday Night Football.

