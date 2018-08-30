Friday Night Football - Week 2

Week 2 Matchups/Scores
Thursday, August 23rd
NON-LEAGUE
Clovis West 35 - Edison 41
South (Bakersfield) 60 - Delano 0
Corcoran 55 - Hanford West 45
El Diamante 0 - Tulare Union 52
Friday, August 24th
NON-LEAGUE
Strathmore 48 - Boron 6
Buchanan 31 - Bullard 0
Central Valley Christian 28 - Bakersfield Christian 20
Sunnyside 7 - Clovis North 50
Caruthers 43 - Coalinga 7
Redwood 0 - Dinuba 35
Dos Palos 13 - Roosevelt 16 (5OT)
Woodlake 28 - Exeter 15
Farmersville 6 - Immanuel 66
Fowler 7 - Firebaugh 21
Porterville 47 - Granite Hills 14
Sanger 48 - Hanford 28
Selma 0 - Independence 47
Kerman 35 - Madera South 7
Washington Union 14 - Kingsburg 48
Chowchilla 18 - Lemoore 43
Mendota 7 - Liberty Madera Ranchos 55
Madera 31 - Mission Oak 21
Tulare Western 35 - Mt. Whitney 28
Avenal 2 - Orange Cove 48
Sierra Pacific 12 - Reedley 21
Sierra 0 - Riverdale 42
Fresno 6 - San Joaquin Memorial 41
Clovis 42 - Stockdale 14
Monache 25 - Chavez 8
Parlier 34 - Yosemite 52
Los Banos 9 - Hilmar 41
Linden 18 - Gustine 21
Gregori 22 - Merced 41
INTERSECTIONAL
Golden Valley 36 - Hoover 0
El Capitan 6 - Golden West 46
Grant 12 - Central 54
Wood 20 - Clovis East 21
6/8/9 MAN INTERSECTIONAL
Anzar 20 - Laton 84
Lone Pine 6 - Kings Christian 13
Stone Ridge Christian 12 - Ripon Christian 63
Saturday, August 24th
Fresno Christian at Villanova Prep
Friday Morning Football
The Mendota Aztecs get ready to take on the Liberty Hawks!
Thursday Night Football