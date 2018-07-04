BOXING

Jose Ramirez prepares for Danny O'Connor on Saturday

Avenal native looking forward to title defense bout. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There's nothing quite like a fight week and the build-up to the main event. Avenal native Jose Ramirez held an open media workout this afternoon at Tioga-Sequoia Brewery in downtown Fresno.

Fans showed up to support, Jose as he gets ready for Saturday night's challenge against Danny O'Connor.

Here's part of my one-on-one interview with the champ.

Chris Alvarez: Here with the champ, a couple days out, how are you feeling heading into Saturday night?"

Jose Ramirez- "Feeling very good, more than ready. very good training camp, excited to be defending my world title in front of my biggest fans. I'm honored for the opportunity to rank and ESPN gave me and my team to bring the fight back to Central California."

CA: How do you beat Danny O'Connor Saturday night?

JR: "I think with speed and timing. throwing my punches and just being me and being me will be enough."

CA: Lastly, I have to ask you where you got your haircut?"

JR: "I got my haircut in LA, I'm ready to go."
