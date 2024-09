Chatting with Valley native Richard Torrez Jr. ahead of next fight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's only one reason to break out the boxing gloves on a newscast!

We sat down with Richard Torrez Jr., a Tulare native and Olympic silver medalist.

He is an undefeated heavyweight with eight wins, all of them by knockout.

Torrez Jr. discussed his next fight, his nickname, his dream opponent and more.