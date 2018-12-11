How did Fresno State make it into the Las Vegas Bowl?

How can we watch coverage of the game?

The Fresno State Bulldogs are the 2018 Mountain West champions and they are heading to the Las Vegas Bowl to face the Arizona State Sundevils.The game will be broadcast on ABC30 on Saturday, December 15th and Action News is the place to turn for the best coverage of the Bulldogs.Fresno State finished the year ranked 21st in the College Football Playoff standings with a 11-2 record. The team punched their ticket to Vegas in a nail-biter of a game, a 19-16 overtime win during a snowstorm that turned Boise State's blue field white.Now Coach Jeff Tedford's Bulldogs will face the Arizona State Sundevils who finished the year with a 7-5 record, making Fresno State the favorite of the oddsmakers in the casinos nearby in Vegas.ABC30 is the only place to watch the Las Vegas Bowl and nobody will cover the Bulldogs like Action News.Our coverage begins at 11:30 am on Saturday, December 15th with the pre-game show only on ABC30.com.Kickoff in Las Vegas is set for 12:30 PM with live coverage on ABC30. (Note: the Celebration Bowl may slightly delay the start of the Las Vegas Bowl.)After the final whistle blows, stay with ABC30 for our post-game show with reaction from the coaches and players.