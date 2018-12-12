Bowl week continues in Las Vegas as the game between #21 Fresno State and Arizona State is rapidly approaching.Both teams took place in the Fremont Street experience as they walked the red carpet and were greeted by fans.'The schools mascots even took a ride along the famous zipline. The Bulldogs and Sun Devils were treated to a nice meal and even played a game of "Family Fued."Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro said "It's a great thing for our university and for our valley. I love that our student athletes are doing so well in the classroom but also out on the football field."