LAS VEGAS BOWL DAY TWO: Bulldogs and Sun Devils take part in Fremont Street experience

Bowl week continues in Las Vegas as the game between #21 Fresno State and Arizona State is rapidly approaching.

LAS VEGAS (KFSN) --
Both teams took place in the Fremont Street experience as they walked the red carpet and were greeted by fans.'


The schools mascots even took a ride along the famous zipline. The Bulldogs and Sun Devils were treated to a nice meal and even played a game of "Family Fued."

Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro said "It's a great thing for our university and for our valley. I love that our student athletes are doing so well in the classroom but also out on the football field."

