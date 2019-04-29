Marcus McMaryion headed to Raiders' rookie mini-camp

McMaryion took to Twitter Sunday confirming his invite with three skull emojis. Not long after, Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State Bulldog Derek Carr tweeted his excitement on McMaryion attending the camp.
The news comes one day after Fresno State receiver KeeSean Johnson was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, and other local players signed free agent deals with NFL teams.
The camp is set to take place Friday, May 3 at the Raiders' training facility. McMaryion is hoping to make Oakland's list of quarterbacks headlined by Carr.