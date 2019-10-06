Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger fined $5k for wearing Apple Watch on sideline during game: ESPN

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was reportedly slapped with a $5,000 fine after wearing an Apple Watch on the sideline of last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The fine, according to ESPN, was an NFL uniform violation. The league has a rule banning all electric devices that transmit messaging.

Roethlisberger recently underwent surgery on his right elbow as he watched the Monday Night Football game from the sideline. Photos from the game showed Roethlisberger wearing an Apple Watch with a black band on his left wrist next to his wrist coach on his forearm.

Roethlisberger was said to be "livid" about the fine and is appealing it, a source told the network.

ESPN reported: "His issue is that he never received any advanced warning that he could be in violation, only a fine letter for wearing the device -- which he didn't even realize he had on, according to sources."

The Steelers beat the Bengals 27-3. They play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
