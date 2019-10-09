QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Raiders have a statement win in London

The Raiders huge win over the Bears in London

Josh Allen's 4-1 start with the Bills

The NFL team he likes

The Bulldogs MW opener against Air Force

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: