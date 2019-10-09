This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Raiders have a statement win in London
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.
This week's topics include:
The Raiders huge win over the Bears in London Josh Allen's 4-1 start with the Bills The NFL team he likes The Bulldogs MW opener against Air Force
This week's topics include:
Related topics:
sportsfresno statenflqbaoakland raiderscollege football
sportsfresno statenflqbaoakland raiderscollege football
QBA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News