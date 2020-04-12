Victor E. Bulldog discusses important business with other mascots in Zoom call

Chatting with my very important colleagues about some very important matters in a very important meeting. Did I mention they're very important?



We're committed to making you smile with some #PetPawsitivity each and every day!🐾#LiveMascotsStickTogether #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/NjNzMN6tv2 — Victor E Bulldog III (@VictorEBulldog) April 8, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State athletics is currently shut down and that means the school's mascot, Victor E. Bulldog, has a bit more time on his hands these days.But Victor isn't letting the offseason go to waste.He and some of his doggy-mascot peers decided it was time to address important issues on a conference call that's winning the internet's heart.In the video, you can see this crew of mascots got down to business in this conference call.Victor E. Bulldog was joined by some other notable sports dogs, including Dubs from the University of Washington, Butler Blue and Grady the Greyhound.Keep up the good work Victor!