road closure

SR-178 in Kern County shut for 1 or 2 days due to falling boulders

State Route 178 between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella is closed because of boulders falling onto the highway, authorities have said.



Several large boulders have fallen onto the roadway, blocking the way of vehicles. More boulders are continuing to fall, so the route has been shut for one to two days.

At this time no one has been hurt and no vehicles have been reportedly hit by the falling rocks.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
kern countyweathertrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
Speeding driver who caused major Hwy 180 rollover crash arrested on suspicion of DUI
At least one person killed in crash involving big rig in Merced County
Parts of Highway 269 closed, Caltrans reports
'We'll pick up the pieces and go from there:' Fire rages through Madera mini-mall
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for beating family's missing dog, tying legs with cord
New technology could help detectives find 1994 murder suspect
VIDEO: Firefighters save American flag from fire
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Storm hits the South Valley creating hazardous roads
Deputies search for suspect who slammed into patrol car in West Central Fresno
Kids Day 2019
Show More
No jail time for man who helped cover up Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Bodyguard for exotic dancers killed while collecting a debt at motel
Immanuel basketball heading to Sacramento to play for their first ever state title
Man wanted in Fresno murder investigation arrested in Washington
Rain could pose problems in mountain areas during fire season
More TOP STORIES News