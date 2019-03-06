SR-178 in Kern County shut for 1 or 2 days due to falling boulders

There are multiple large boulders blocking SR-178 in the Canyon. Boulders are still falling onto the roadway. Caltrans is estimating SR-178 will be closed for 1-2 days. please choose an alternate route. #rocks #roadclosure #chp #caltrans6 pic.twitter.com/tFqKEfjrKZ — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) March 6, 2019

