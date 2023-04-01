Parts of Kings and St. John's rivers shut down by Tulare County sheriff

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is urging people to stay clear of the river areas and to avoid getting near the waterways.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has shut down sections of the St. John's and Kings rivers due to swift and "extremely" dangerous conditions.

The closure includes rivers, waterways, banks, and beaches.

This order is for all purposes, including recreational and commercial use.

Emergency personnel, as well as private property owners along the river who are securing their property from levee breaches, are exempt from the Order. The Order does also not include the St. John's River Trail, also know as the St. John's Riverwalk.

The Kings River will be closed from the Tulare-Fresno County Line, west of Avenue 428, to the Tulare-Kings County Line, east of Avenue 384.

The St. John's River will be closed from Mckays Point, west of Road 236, to where the St. Johns turns into Cross Creek to the Tulare-Kings County Line at Ave 1.