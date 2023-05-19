Visalia teacher arrested for molesting 13-year-old student, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teacher at St. Paul's School has been arrested for molesting one of his students, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officials say 41-year-old Jeremy Wayne Hanson had been sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl for the past few months.

Detectives searched through Hanson's home and his classroom at the school for evidence on Thursday afternoon.

Hanson was arrested and booked into jail on three counts of child molestation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Sergeant Nate Flaws at (559) 713-4092 or Detective Samantha Gonzales at (559) 713-4576.