Woman arrested after standoff in parking lot of Fresno's Hobby Lobby

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested after a standoff with police in the parking lot of a business in Fresno on Friday night.
The standoff started around 5 pm outside of the Hobby Lobby on Blackstone and Sierra.
Fresno police say the woman was wanted in connection to a home burglary and a stolen car.
Officers say they found the suspect in a stolen car outside of the business and tried to take her into custody.
Investigators say the woman refused to get out of her car, leading to a standoff.
After about an hour and a half, officers went up to the vehicle with a K9 and were able to place her under arrest.
Hobby Lobby was locked down as a precaution but officials say they don't believe she went inside of the business.