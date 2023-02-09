2 arrested after standoff in Hanford neighborhood, deputies say

Two people have been arrested after a situation involving a go-kart, a gun, and a SWAT callout on Tuesday in Hanford.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested after a situation involving a go-kart, a gun, and a SWAT callout on Tuesday in Hanford.

It happened just before 5 pm near Houston and Tenth avenues.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Martin Natividad was pointing a handgun at people in a home.

Investigators say someone at the home intervened with Natividad, so he allegedly took off in a go-kart with 20 year old Jasmine Alvarez.

They were driving around the area when officials say the sheriff's office air unit saw Alvarez park the go-kart a few blocks away and run into a home.

The SWAT team was called out and eventually took both into custody.

Authorities found a gun with several rounds of ammunition, which they say Natividad was spotted hiding under a tarp.

He has multiple felony convictions, including domestic violence.

Alvarez had three no-bail warrants issued for her arrest.

Both are now booked in jail.