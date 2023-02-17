Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in northeast Fresno

Nearby apartments were evacuated as a safety precaution, but residents are able to return to their homes now.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested after an hours-long standoff with Fresno police that lasted overnight.

The standoff started at about 3 pm Thursday at an apartment complex on First and Gettysburg.

Police say officers attempted to arrest a 36-year-old man who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence.

That's when he got away from officers and ran inside an apartment, refusing to come out.

He was eventually found in the attic and surrendered to officers.

The man was taken to the Fresno County Jail and booked on the previous charges, plus any other additional charges.

Nearby apartments were evacuated as a safety precaution, but residents are able to return to their homes now.

Police are continuing to do search warrants.

