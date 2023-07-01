Starbucks employee attacked in central Fresno

Police are searching for the person who attacked a Starbucks employee in central Fresno on Friday.

It happened at a Starbucks store in central Fresno on Friday.

"I have no idea like, what she had on her. If she would of stopped at me or went to the rest of my co-workers. I'm the one that everyone is looking to protect them and I can't do that," said Starbucks barista, Breanna Finney.

Through tears, the barista shares what she was thinking when she was attacked while at work.

Finney is a manager at this Starbucks and Ashlan and West. She says this all started when she was getting ready to close the store and needed cleaning supplies out of a room that was being blocked by a woman doing her make-up.

Finney asked her to move several times before calling the police.

The woman asked for more water, but Finney said she told her to leave.

The woman started yelling at her and the other employees. That's when Finney called the police a second time.

The woman left the store after being told the police were on the way but came back inside moments later. That's when Finney said it turned violent.

"On the opposite side of the counter, she threw a hot cup of water at my head. After that, she came around the counter and she pretended like she was washing her hands and then she filled the cup up again and threw it at me," said Finney.

The Fresno Police Department said they responded to Finney's call.

They tell Action News there is an open investigation regarding the attack.

But for Finney, it's about speaking out, so no one has to go through what she has.

"These are like mental scars that are going to be there forever unless you take your power back," said Finney.

Action News reached out to Starbucks for comment.

They said, "Our first concern and focus right now is caring for the wellbeing of our partners (employees)."