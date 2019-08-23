START HERE: New Fresno police chief, battle to contain Mountain Fire, Friday Night Football returns

Start Here has the latest stories that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
New Fresno police chief to be announced
We're expected to learn more details in just a few hours about the new police chief for the city of Fresno.
At this hour, sources tell Action News that Veteran police officer Andy Hall will be named to take over for Jerry Dyer.
He'll retire on October 16th.
Mountain Fire burns 600 acres, 40% contained
Fire crews will work to increase containment today of the Mountain Fire burning in Shasta County.
The blaze quickly grew to 600 acres after breaking out early yesterday afternoon near Redding.
It prompted evacuations of nearby Shasta College and thousands of residents with some of those evacuations already being lifted this morning.
The fire is currently 40% contained.
Friday Night Football kicks off tonight
The new Friday morning football season kicks off today.
Sanger High Apaches are taking on the Reedley High Pirates.
The Game starts at 7:30 pm tonight at the Reedley High stadium.
It's the first game of the 2019 season.
You can get the highlights from tonight's game and other games throughout the valley on Action News live at 11.
Sores from throughout the Valley are also updating all night on our mobile app.
Triple-digit heat returns
The triple-digit heat has returned and it looks like it's here to stay.
