START HERE: Several displaced after overnight apartment fire in Fresno, tracking Hurricane Dorian

Several displaced in overnight apartment fire
As several residents at an East Central Fresno apartment complex are now having to find temporary housing following an overnight fire.
Six people have been displaced from the Las Villas Apartments on Maple and Fountain.
The blaze broke out late last night and spread into the attic and throughout the top of the building.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Firefighters are still looking into how it started.
When they release the cause, we'll be sure to update that story on our website and mobile app.
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian is now passing by Florida this morning as a Category two storm with 105 mph winds.
It's pummeling the sunshine state with strong winds and heavy rain as it makes its way up the east coast.
The slow-moving storm is then expected to turn its wrath on Georgia and the Carolinas later this week.
Forecasters predict Dorian will make a close pass by Charleston, South Carolina, tomorrow.
That's before the storm gets really close or even possibly making landfall on the outer banks of North Carolina tomorrow night or early Friday morning.
We'll continue to track that storm on-air, online and on our mobile app as the week continues.
Latest Valley Forecast
Another mild start to the day with mostly clear skies across the Central Valley.
For this afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with triple-digit temperatures.
Fresno's forecast high of 102 degrees is well above the average of 94 degrees but still below records.
For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
