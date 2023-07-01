  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect rescued after jumping into canal during chase in Tulare County, deputies say

KFSN logo
Saturday, July 1, 2023 4:03AM

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stolen car chase in the South Valley turned into a rescue after the suspect jumped into a canal to escape on Friday.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies arrived at Highway 99 and Avenue 327 around 1:30 pm to help the California Highway Patrol with a stolen car investigation.

Investigators say the suspect had run from officers and into the canal in an attempt to get away.

Deputies pulled the man to safety about a quarter of a mile away.

He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW