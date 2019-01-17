List of sandbag locations in the Central Valley

Merced County Public Works- Road Division Yard, 2165 W. Wardrobe Ave. (Thornton Rd. entrance)

Ballico Fire Station, 11284 Ballico Ave. (209) 634-1022

Cressey Fire Station, 9255 Cressey Way (209) 394-8211

Delhi Fire Station, 16056 Acacia St. (209) 634-5007

Dos Palos Wye Fire Station, 8047 W. Dairy Lane (209) 387-4223

El Nido Fire Station, 10537 S. Hwy 59 (209) 722-8452

McKee Fire Station, 3360 N. McKee Rd. (209) 723-4510

McSwain Fire Station, Gurr Rd and Hwy 140 (209) 385-7340

Planada Fire Station, 9234 E. Broadway (209) 382-0502

Santa Nella Fire Station, 29190 Centinella Rd. (209) 826-6339

Snelling Fire Station, 15974 Lewis St. (209) 563-6661

Stevinson Fire Station, 2738 Lander Ave. (209) 634-7086

The City of Atwater-First Street and Atwater Blvd. (209) 357-6396

The City of Dos Palos-1817 General Avenue (209) 392-2176

The City of Gustine-East Ave/Carnation (209) 854-6804

The City of Livingston-2238 Walnut Ave. (209) 394-8044

The City of Los Banos-1015 F Street (209) 827-7025

The City of Merced-Call for locations (209) 385-6891

As a storm moves through Central California this holiday weekend, officials are concerned that widespread rain may pose dangers in the Creek Fire burn scar areaMerced County is offering sandbags for residents ahead of the storm.Other Sand/Bags Information or Locations in Merced County: