List of sandbag locations in the Central Valley

Rain, snow move into Central CA as travelers head out for holidays

As a storm moves through Central California this holiday weekend, officials are concerned that widespread rain may pose dangers in the Creek Fire burn scar area

Merced County is offering sandbags for residents ahead of the storm.

  • Merced County Public Works- Road Division Yard, 2165 W. Wardrobe Ave. (Thornton Rd. entrance)

  • Ballico Fire Station, 11284 Ballico Ave. (209) 634-1022

  • Cressey Fire Station, 9255 Cressey Way (209) 394-8211

  • Delhi Fire Station, 16056 Acacia St. (209) 634-5007

  • Dos Palos Wye Fire Station, 8047 W. Dairy Lane (209) 387-4223

  • El Nido Fire Station, 10537 S. Hwy 59 (209) 722-8452

  • McKee Fire Station, 3360 N. McKee Rd. (209) 723-4510


  • McSwain Fire Station, Gurr Rd and Hwy 140 (209) 385-7340

  • Planada Fire Station, 9234 E. Broadway (209) 382-0502

  • Santa Nella Fire Station, 29190 Centinella Rd. (209) 826-6339

  • Snelling Fire Station, 15974 Lewis St. (209) 563-6661

  • Stevinson Fire Station, 2738 Lander Ave. (209) 634-7086


    • Other Sand/Bags Information or Locations in Merced County:
  • The City of Atwater-First Street and Atwater Blvd. (209) 357-6396


  • The City of Dos Palos-1817 General Avenue (209) 392-2176

  • The City of Gustine-East Ave/Carnation (209) 854-6804

  • The City of Livingston-2238 Walnut Ave. (209) 394-8044

  • The City of Los Banos-1015 F Street (209) 827-7025

  • The City of Merced-Call for locations (209) 385-6891

