List of sandbag locations in the Central Valley

As a storm moves through Central California this holiday weekend, officials are concerned that widespread rain may pose dangers in the Creek Fire burn scar area
Merced County is offering sandbags for residents ahead of the storm.Merced County Public Works- Road Division Yard, 2165 W. Wardrobe Ave. (Thornton Rd. entrance)Ballico Fire Station, 11284 Ballico Ave. (209) 634-1022Cressey Fire Station, 9255 Cressey Way (209) 394-8211Delhi Fire Station, 16056 Acacia St. (209) 634-5007Dos Palos Wye Fire Station, 8047 W. Dairy Lane (209) 387-4223El Nido Fire Station, 10537 S. Hwy 59 (209) 722-8452McKee Fire Station, 3360 N. McKee Rd. (209) 723-4510McSwain Fire Station, Gurr Rd and Hwy 140 (209) 385-7340Planada Fire Station, 9234 E. Broadway (209) 382-0502Santa Nella Fire Station, 29190 Centinella Rd. (209) 826-6339Snelling Fire Station, 15974 Lewis St. (209) 563-6661Stevinson Fire Station, 2738 Lander Ave. (209) 634-7086
Other Sand/Bags Information or Locations in Merced County:The City of Atwater-First Street and Atwater Blvd. (209) 357-6396The City of Dos Palos-1817 General Avenue (209) 392-2176The City of Gustine-East Ave/Carnation (209) 854-6804The City of Livingston-2238 Walnut Ave. (209) 394-8044The City of Los Banos-1015 F Street (209) 827-7025The City of Merced-Call for locations (209) 385-6891TRACKING THE STORM-->Latest from the StormWarn 30 Center
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.