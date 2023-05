During the traffic stop, officers say they discovered that the drivers were mother and son.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman and her son were caught racing each other down a busy street in Fresno on Mother's Day.

Fresno police say they pulled over two drivers who were weaving between other cars at 80 miles per hour during a race.

They were both cited for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded for 30 days.