Madera Speedway drifting event aims to combat street racing

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sideshows and street racing are continuing to be a problem across the Central Valley.

Now, one city is offering an alternative solution to take the racing from the stop light to the track.

That's the goal of the "Smokefest Drifting competition," at Madera Speedway Saturday, July 28th.

"Anybody who wants a part of it, we're willing to work with them, but we want a place to do it, we want to get it off the streets," said event promoter, Anthony Rumery.

Rumery says they'll have drifting and burnouts in a space where everyone is welcome and secure.

"We want this place to be almost a mecca for auto enthusiasts who want to do this safe and sane and not have to worry about if somebody is going to be in the middle of the intersection getting hit or something," said Rumery.

The goal is to combat this nationwide issue which can lead to other criminal activity.

"Sideshows have been a long-term problem not only in the City of Madera but within our Central Valley region," said Commander Gino Chiaramonte with the Madera Police Department.

Sgt. Chris Hutchison with the Clovis Police Department agrees.

"There's been several high profile incidents throughout the State nationwide where speed racing contests have cause fatalities and endangered the lives of the communities, so we obviously want to prevent that," said Sgt. Hutchison.

Sgt. Hutchison adds they have taken action in Clovis to hold people accountable.

"Our city council enacted an ordinance where it did criminalize being a spectator at the side shows," said Sgt. Hutchison.

Meanwhile, the City of Fresno introduced a new street racing enforcement team to track down drivers engaging in street racing.

Commander Gino Chiaramonte with Madera PD says they needed something different to try and put a stop to this.

"Our goal -- we can't always enforce our way out of this problem, and sometimes with education and enforcement, but also providing them a safe place to do it such as a track, that is our main goal," said Commander Gino Chiaramonte.

The promoter also adds while the event is meant for everyone to have fun, safety for the public is the number one intention.

"It really is 100 percent about getting it off the street and getting it here," said Rumery.

Event organizers say $2 from every spectator ticket will go to Valley Crime Stoppers to help keep criminals off the street.

The event takes place Saturday and gates open at 2 pm.

