Valley restaurant gearing up for strong winds, possible power outages

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some people in Kerman are gearing up for the active weather that's headed to the Central Valley.

But for Ceviche's and Beer, Andrea Alonso, the restaurant's manager, said it's dealt with outages in the past, and they've learned to adapt.

It was a busy Friday night at the restaurant. People were out enjoying their food and drinks.

While dark clouds hung over Kerman, the weather was calm for now. But heading into the weekend, rain and wind are expected to hit the Central Valley.

Ceviche's knows what it's like to deal with power outages caused by strong winds.

"Sometimes weather will affect our power," said Alonso. "Like PG &E and all that stuff. It'll be stressful, but we kind of just have to work under pressure."

PG &E said crews have already been dealing with downed power lines. Before the active weather hits again, crews have also been looking into where those trouble spots are.

"So they're doing a lot of vegetation management," said Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for PG &E, "a lot of analysis of 'okay, let's take a look at this tree and tree branches."

When the power goes out, Ceviche's has learned to roll with the punches.

"We just let them know it's all good. We still have your tabs," said Alonso. "Sometimes we won't have access to cards, so it'll only be cash."

The restaurant said the power going out is stressful, but they want to make sure that their customers are taken care of.

Meanwhile, PG &E said its crews are resting right now in preparation for the next storm.

"We want to make sure that our crews are able to operate safely and are well rested and are able to respond," said Smith.

PG &E adds that if people see downed power lines, stay away from it and call 911 or PG &E.

Ceviche's said while they don't have a generator right now, it's something they're thinking about for the future.

