Families head to indoor playgrounds to beat the heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The summer heat is making it hard for Valley families to enjoy the outdoors.

Some are looking for safe, cool ways to keep their kids active.

"You can only swim so much and stuff," said Jake Richardson.

He and his wife decided to switch it up Friday morning - opting for an indoor activity with their kids.

"We want to get out of the heat, get in here and play," Richardson said. "There are lots of new toys to try and all that stuff. Super exciting!"

M and M Indoor Playground in Clovis has been a popular summer spot for many families with kids up to 5 years old.

While Richardson and his family were the only ones in Friday morning, owner Isabel Soto said it picks up throughout the day. Most days, she said they're serving up to 25 people.

"Kids want to play -- playgrounds outside are really hot and scorching during those temperatures," Soto said. "So families do gear towards indoor playgrounds."

M and M has swings, slides, toys and several play sets. Although the best part of the facility -- it has air conditioning.

Indoor playgrounds are also great places for kids to socialize with other kids.

"Usually they can find a lot of friends and stuff to play with," said Richardson, who has taken his kids to a variety of indoor playgrounds.

"It's nice to see little kids talking to each other, playing with each other," Soto said.

