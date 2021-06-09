jobs

Sun-Maid holding job fair in Kingsburg on Thursday

Sun-Maid in Kingsburg is looking to hire for more than 50 positions during a job fair on Thursday.
The company wants to fill several seasonal and full-time positions, including machine operators, forklift drivers, bin repair, stack crew and more.

The job fair will be held at 13525 S. Bethel Avenue in Kingsburg at Administrative Parking Lot 4 on June 10 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Interested applicants can bring their resumes and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and hiring.

You can find an application by clicking here or schedule an interview by calling 559-897-6280.

Candidates will be required to wear a mask at the job fair.

