Sun-Maid holding job fair in Kingsburg on Thursday

The company wants to fill several seasonal and full-time positions, including machine operators, forklift drivers, bin repair, stack crew and more.
The job fair will be held at 13525 S. Bethel Avenue in Kingsburg at Administrative Parking Lot 4 on June 10 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Interested applicants can bring their resumes and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and hiring.
You can find an application by clicking here or schedule an interview by calling 559-897-6280.
Candidates will be required to wear a mask at the job fair.