Fundraiser held Sunday in Firebaugh in honor of Melanie Camacho

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunday the community of Firebaugh came together for a fundraiser to support the family of Melanie Camacho.

Melanie was found dead last week, after her family reported her missing around Thanksgiving.

Madera County deputies arrested her former boyfriend in connection to her death.

"None of us thought this would ever happen," said Maria Romero, Melanie's aunt.

Family members are still trying to process the death of Melanie Camacho.

"We don't understand the why, why did this happen, why did they do it, why her," said Romero.

Melanie's aunt, Maria Romero, says while its been difficult dealing with her sudden death, its been easier to manage with people by their side.

"We might not be people with power, but we do have a strong community, and they're here to support us and we are seeing it now," said Romero.

Sunday afternoon, they held a fundraiser with pupusas, tacos, cupcakes, drinks, sweet treats and so much more to help with funeral expenses.

"She liked baking a lot, she liked cooking, so we're trying to do that, in her memory," said Janet Gomez Rios, Melanie's cousin.

The heartbroken hometown, also held a tree lighting for Melanie Friday night, on what would have been her 20th birthday.

"We didn't expect seeing a lot of people lighting up the tree, it was just shocking seeing how a lot of people didn't really know her, but they were there to support the family," said Rios.

Melanie's father still trying to fathom the loss of his only child. Her aunt adding if you are experiencing domestic violence in a relationship, seek help no matter what age you are.

"You don't want it to get to this point ever, always remember that just because you walk away its not because its your fault, or that you've lost a battle, its because you have to worry about yourself, you are more important at that moment," said Romero.

Her aunt also says the Firebaugh Christmas tree lighting will now be in Melanie's honor every year in the city, to keep her memory alive.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

