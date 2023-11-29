Family shares heartbreak after 19-year-old woman found dead in Madera County

Family and friends say they will never forget Melanie's smile and infectious laugh.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- 19-year-old Melanie Camacho's family and friends gathered to remember her life in her hometown of Firebaugh.

From cars to Disney characters, her family is holding all of the thing's she loved tight.

Her younger cousins, Kimberly and Brianna Rios, say they are heartbroken they won't get to see Melanie ever again.

"She was a very kind, sweet girl. She would always try to keep us safe, and she was like an older sister to me," recalled Kimberly Rios, Melanie's cousin.

The 19-year-old was an only child and developed an unbreakable bond with her young cousins.

"I'm gonna miss all the memories we had of all of our cousins together," said Brianna Rios, Melanie's cousin.

Melanie's remains were found in a farm area off Avenue 20, just west of Highway 99.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Vicente Jasso, was the man who killed Melanie.

Deputies also arrested 22-year-old Jose Lopez Hernandez as an accessory to her murder.

"To the family of Melanie, we are deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with especially as we approach Melanie's 20th birthday," said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue during a press conference announcing the arrests.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to Melanie's death.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information to contact detectives.

Melanie's cousins say her parents feel like their hearts have been ripped from their chests.

"They've taken the life of a child who her parents will no longer see. The only child. They're devastated. They don't have their daughter that they had a reason to live for."

Family and friends say they will never forget Melanie's smile and infectious laugh.

They plan to keep her memory alive forever.

The City of Firebaugh plans to light its Christmas tree early this year in honor of Melanie.

A candlelight vigil will follow at 5:30 pm on Friday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Melanie's family during this difficult time.

