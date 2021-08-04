Fresno family buys Sunnyside Deli, plans for reopening

"We had seen in the newspaper they had closed pretty abruptly and were devastated as were many people in this area, and we thought we can't let this place go," said Mega Husak.
Husak and her family decided to buy the longtime restaurant after it closed in April.
They say the eatery will serve up neighborhood favorites.
"All the salads and the sandwiches that people love. We've been asked about the turkey bacon avocado. The tri-tip, the French dip, things that people are like craving to get back. The vermicelli salad, potato salad, macaroni salad. So we're going to keep everything the same to start out with, and then slowly over time, we will add a little Husak flavor," Husak said.
In addition to food, they will also pour local beers and wine.
People will be able to eat inside and outside on their patio.
They are looking to hire. People can apply online.
Running the restaurant will be a family affair. Megan used to work at Sunnyside Deli and will be there daily.
Three generations of the family will run the deli.
"I'm really excited. I think the thing I'm most excited about is kind of being the cashier. Maybe playing some background music," said nine-year-old Cora Husak.
Even the grandparents are coming out of retirement to help.
"We've always been really close. This is another thing we can do together. It will give them something to do during the day, and one of the reasons we loved this place was because they would come here and see friends they knew from work or just from here," Husak said.
While it's an usual time to open a business, the family said they feel at home in a place that has been a Sunnyside staple for years.
The Husak family is looking forward to being a part of this new chapter of the restaurant's history. Sunnyside Deli is expected to open at the end of August or the beginning of September.