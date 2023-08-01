Sunnyside Deli demolished in southeast Fresno

The Sunnyside Deli in southeast Fresno was demolished last week after a fire ripped through the building in January.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to call them.

Officials tell Action News early estimates of damages to the building are around $2 million.

Surveillance video shows the suspects accused of setting Sunnyside Deli and neighboring businesses on fire.

Authorities have not made an arrest.

They said they've followed leads, but they come up empty-handed.

"We kind of canvased the area as best we could, looking for these two individuals with not much luck. We did reach out and work with crime stoppers who were able to put out their pictures," said Fresno City Deputy Fire Marshall Jay Tracy.

Investigators believe the suspects are not from the area, which makes this case challenging.

Richard Tim Bakman, whose family company Bakman Enterprises owns the building, said he's heartbroken for the business owners.

"I could feel the emotions of the tenants cause I felt it too," said Bakman.

Bakman said the moment that building was up in flames, several people's livelihoods went up with it, along with a community hub.

"We don't get an awful lot in southeast, and when we get it, we hang onto it. And we make sure we're there for each other. It's always been that way," said Bakman.

But there is still some hope. Bakman Enterprises is currently going through the insurance and planning process for a new building, said company president Richard Shaymus Bakman.

He said the City of Fresno has been a big help during this challenging time.

"It's probably going to be another six months, maybe a year of planning and getting everything prepped to be able to break ground. It could be sooner, but we're just playing it by ear right now and making sure we're making all the right choices," said Bakman.

