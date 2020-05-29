Sunnyside Swap Meet reopens to customers with new safety measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sunnyside Swap Meet in east central Fresno reopened to customers on Friday morning.Swap meet organizers say they will be implementing precautions to make it safe and comfortable experience for everyone.They ask that guests and vendors do their best to maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizing stations and to wash their hands often.Those who eat in the food court are asked to only dine with family members and to maintain a safe distance from others while seated.The swap meet is located at Clovis and Olive Avenues, and is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from sunrise to 3 p.m.